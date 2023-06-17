Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Short Interest Down 29.1% in May

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the May 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATNM. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. William Blair cut Actinium Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM opened at $7.75 on Friday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.31.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals ( NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). Actinium Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,885.09% and a negative return on equity of 57.01%. Analysts expect that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNM. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 1,247.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 213,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 197,494 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,098,000. Sentinus LLC increased its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 548.0% in the 1st quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 149,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 126,050 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 330.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 90,212 shares during the period. 11.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel targeted therapies. It also develops and markets medicines for relapsed or refractory cancer patients. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

