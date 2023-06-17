Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the May 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acuity Brands

In other news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy bought 632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.05 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,643.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acuity Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Acuity Brands by 1,192.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

NYSE:AYI traded down $3.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.38. The stock had a trading volume of 790,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $142.71 and a one year high of $202.90.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.51. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $943.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.99 million. As a group, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AYI shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $201.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Acuity Brands from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.88.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

Recommended Stories

