Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Increased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,154 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 37,960 shares of the software company’s stock worth $14,629,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,000. Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the software company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,981 shares of the software company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,637 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.31.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $495.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $518.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,672 shares of company stock worth $2,471,618. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

