Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Announces Earnings Results

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe updated its Q3 guidance to $3.95-4.00 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $15.65-15.75 EPS.

Adobe Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $495.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $390.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.97. The company has a market capitalization of $227.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Adobe has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $518.74.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.31.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Institutional Trading of Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.