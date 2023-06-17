Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Announces Earnings Results

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe updated its Q3 guidance to $3.95-4.00 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $15.65-15.75 EPS.

Adobe Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $495.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $390.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.97. The company has a market capitalization of $227.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Adobe has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $518.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.31.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

