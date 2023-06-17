Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe updated its Q3 guidance to $3.95-4.00 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $15.65-15.75 EPS.

Adobe Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $495.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $390.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.97. The stock has a market cap of $227.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $518.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.31.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Institutional Trading of Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 58,600.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 587 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

