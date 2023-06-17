Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Sets New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $493.32 and last traded at $492.89, with a volume of 4794919 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $479.53.

The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.31.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 9.9% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the software company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,071,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 8.4% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Adobe by 29.8% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,419 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $390.28 and its 200-day moving average is $364.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

