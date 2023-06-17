Advance Capital Management Inc. Invests $220,000 in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 8.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 14.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,095,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after acquiring an additional 140,797 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 24.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 141.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 312,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 183,084 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $22.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.51. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

