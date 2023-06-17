Advance Capital Management Inc. Sells 125,358 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Advance Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Rating) by 96.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,358 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQM. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $151.32 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $104.62 and a 52-week high of $153.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.87.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.