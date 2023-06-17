Advance Capital Management Inc. Sells 236 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Advance Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 802.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $115.73 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.26 and a twelve month high of $121.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2197 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

