Advance Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,087 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Advance Capital Management Inc. cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 0.4% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.34. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -87.40%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

