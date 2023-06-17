AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Insider Christopher Gramm Sells 1,000 Shares

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $35,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,741.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Christopher Gramm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 19th, Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $35,090.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $39,740.00.

AdvanSix Stock Up 0.1 %

AdvanSix stock opened at $35.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.65. AdvanSix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $44.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.29. AdvanSix had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $400.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASIX. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AdvanSix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,640,640,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the first quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the first quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the first quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

Featured Articles

