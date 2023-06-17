Aergo (AERGO) Price Down 2% This Week

Aergo (AERGO) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Aergo has a market cap of $39.14 million and $3.30 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aergo token can now be bought for $0.0900 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aergo has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Aergo Token Profile

Aergo’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,000,000 tokens. Aergo’s official message board is medium.com/aergo. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @aergo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aergo’s official website is www.aergo.io. The Reddit community for Aergo is https://reddit.com/r/aergo_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aergo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO is a decentralized platform developed by Blocko, a South Korean blockchain technology company, to facilitate the building, deployment, and operation of blockchain applications. It employs a hybrid architecture that blends public and private blockchain networks to offer optimal scalability, security, and performance. The platform targets enterprises that seek to overcome the challenges of developing blockchain solutions. AERGO provides a user-friendly development environment, smart contract templates, API libraries, and cloud-based deployment services. The platform also allows businesses to select the level of privacy and control they require for their applications. The public network permits them to interact with other parties, while the private network guarantees security for sensitive data and transactions.”

