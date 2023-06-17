AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on July 31st

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 47.8% per year over the last three years. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Shares of NYSE:MITT opened at $6.28 on Friday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $8.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.85.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 175.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 392,600.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 25.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.66% of the company’s stock.

MITT has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $7.75 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

