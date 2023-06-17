Aion (AION) Price Hits $0.0008

Aion (AION) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $390,989.28 and $648.01 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aion has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00108174 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00052176 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00033200 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00017193 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000431 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

