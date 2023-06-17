AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.95

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.95 and traded as low as C$6.95. AirBoss of America shares last traded at C$7.08, with a volume of 22,438 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$14.00 to C$11.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$9.25 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$12.00 target price on shares of AirBoss of America and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AirBoss of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.21.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

AirBoss of America Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of C$186.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.95.

AirBoss of America Dividend Announcement

About AirBoss of America

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. AirBoss of America’s payout ratio is -19.51%.

(Get Rating)

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products. The AirBoss Defense Group segment develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare protective equipment, personal respiratory protective products, rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, and cold weather combat footwear, as well as chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear and explosive protective equipment for military, law enforcement, healthcare and industrial providers, and first responders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.