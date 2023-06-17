Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CEO F Thomson Leighton Purchases 273 Shares

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,031.37. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 91,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,360,844.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 16th, F Thomson Leighton bought 271 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.31 per share, for a total transaction of $25,016.01.

On Monday, June 12th, F Thomson Leighton bought 271 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.43 per share, for a total transaction of $25,048.53.

On Monday, June 5th, F Thomson Leighton bought 269 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,011.62.

On Thursday, June 1st, F Thomson Leighton bought 272 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,024.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 275 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.06 per share, for a total transaction of $25,041.50.

On Friday, May 26th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 280 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.39 per share, for a total transaction of $25,029.20.

On Wednesday, May 24th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 288 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.96 per share, for a total transaction of $25,044.48.

On Monday, May 22nd, F Thomson Leighton purchased 286 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.52 per share, for a total transaction of $25,030.72.

On Friday, May 19th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 285 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.86 per share, with a total value of $25,040.10.

On Wednesday, May 17th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 288 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.00 per share, with a total value of $25,056.00.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $91.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.69. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $98.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 48.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AKAM. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

