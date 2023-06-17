Algorand Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $29.13 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000447 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $859.34 million and $29.13 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Algorand has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00043994 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00033797 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00015018 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,635,259,963 coins and its circulating supply is 7,249,883,134 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars.

