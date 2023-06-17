Algorand Trading 6.8% Higher Over Last Week (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000445 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $854.85 million and $27.86 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00043417 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00033161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00014984 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,635,259,877 coins and its circulating supply is 7,249,883,048 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

