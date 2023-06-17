Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Short Interest Up 11.1% in May

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,270,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the May 15th total of 52,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,087,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,608,738. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. KGI Securities raised Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.69.
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.
