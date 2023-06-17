Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Short Interest Up 11.1% in May

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,270,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the May 15th total of 52,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,087,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,608,738. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. KGI Securities raised Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

About Alibaba Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,063 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 261.3% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,467,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231,343 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 39.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,034,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,127,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,057 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 583.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,615,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $318,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $199,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

