Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) Short Interest Up 25.0% in May

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 917,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 733,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aligos Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ALGS remained flat at $1.10 on Friday. 1,295,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,720. Aligos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.26.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.04). Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 74.51% and a negative net margin of 593.11%. The business had revenue of $2.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Aligos Therapeutics will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

