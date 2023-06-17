Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $247.20.

Several research firms have commented on ALNY. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $190,114.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,870.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 1,839 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $357,851.01. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,212. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 977 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $190,114.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,870.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,799 shares of company stock valued at $3,517,442 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5,486.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,593,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,321,309,000 after acquiring an additional 16,296,223 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $240,703,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,909,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,074,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $968,221,000 after acquiring an additional 353,538 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 606.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 306,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,005,000 after acquiring an additional 262,893 shares during the period.

ALNY stock opened at $201.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.94. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $134.77 and a one year high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $319.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.53 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.