Amaze World 24-Hour Volume Hits $25,537.23 (AMZE)

Amaze World (AMZE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. In the last seven days, Amaze World has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. Amaze World has a market cap of $48.18 million and approximately $25,537.23 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amaze World token can now be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00003326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Amaze World Profile

Amaze World launched on November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Amaze World is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. Amaze World’s official website is amaze-world.com. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld.

Buying and Selling Amaze World

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

