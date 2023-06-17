American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,370 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 18,210 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,817,952 shares of the airline’s stock worth $864,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,592 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 16,743,035 shares of the airline’s stock worth $212,971,000 after purchasing an additional 152,873 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,865,918 shares of the airline’s stock worth $176,203,000 after purchasing an additional 469,371 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in American Airlines Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,655,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $135,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,310,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $112,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $16.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.68. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $17.64.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,801.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,801.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,934 shares of company stock worth $358,414 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAL shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Airlines Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.87.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

