American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $8,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.23.

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $84.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.46.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 85.79%.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,104 shares of company stock worth $1,489,409. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

