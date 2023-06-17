American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic lowered its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 150,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, insider Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 8,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $306,560.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,219.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 8,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $306,560.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,219.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $881,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,349.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,789 shares of company stock worth $3,217,810 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 0.3 %

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $35.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.67. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $28.78 and a 1 year high of $38.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMH. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.79.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

