American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.79.

AIG has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 426,395,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,928,918,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group

American International Group Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $736,063,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in American International Group by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,807,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,601,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413,947 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American International Group by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $665,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,346 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in American International Group by 246.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,967,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 27.2% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

AIG opened at $57.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12. American International Group has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $64.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.23.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.71%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

