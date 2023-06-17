American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Rating) traded down 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $2.08. 885,138 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 475,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.
Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on American Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10.
American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.
