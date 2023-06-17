American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Rating) traded down 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $2.08. 885,138 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 475,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on American Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Get American Lithium alerts:

American Lithium Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10.

Institutional Trading of American Lithium

American Lithium Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Lithium in the first quarter worth $58,000. Rollins Financial acquired a new position in shares of American Lithium in the first quarter worth $37,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Lithium in the first quarter worth $35,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of American Lithium in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Lithium in the first quarter worth $34,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.