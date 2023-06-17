Analysts Set Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) PT at GBX 1,073.22

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,073.22 ($13.43).

Several research analysts have commented on HL shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 925 ($11.57) to GBX 960 ($12.01) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Down 1.7 %

HL opened at GBX 821.80 ($10.28) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 806.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 837.06. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of GBX 735.60 ($9.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,023.50 ($12.81). The company has a market capitalization of £3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1,608.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.