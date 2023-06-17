Analysts Set Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Price Target at $45.80

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.30.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 42.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 89.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

NOG stock opened at $33.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average of $31.78. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $39.01.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $582.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.37 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 86.66% and a net margin of 60.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.79%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Further Reading

