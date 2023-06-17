Analysts Set Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) PT at $146.80

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.80.

A number of analysts recently commented on RSG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Up 0.8 %

RSG opened at $145.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $119.72 and a 52 week high of $149.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.14.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.34%.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Services

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSG. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 242.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.