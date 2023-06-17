Analyzing Candlewood Hotel (OTCMKTS:CNDL) and PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN)

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) and Candlewood Hotel (OTCMKTS:CNDL – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PENN Entertainment and Candlewood Hotel’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PENN Entertainment $6.51 billion 0.59 $222.10 million $4.05 6.13 Candlewood Hotel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PENN Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Candlewood Hotel.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PENN Entertainment 0 7 10 0 2.59 Candlewood Hotel 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PENN Entertainment and Candlewood Hotel, as reported by MarketBeat.

PENN Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $38.65, suggesting a potential upside of 55.58%.

Profitability

This table compares PENN Entertainment and Candlewood Hotel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PENN Entertainment 10.52% 5.92% 1.28% Candlewood Hotel N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.4% of PENN Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of PENN Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of Candlewood Hotel shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PENN Entertainment beats Candlewood Hotel on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino. The company's portfolio also includes MyChoice, customer loyalty program, which offers a set of rewards and experiences for business channels. In addition, it owns various trademarks and service marks, including Ameristar, Argosy, Boomtown, Greektown, Hollywood Casino, Hollywood Gaming, L'Auberge, and M Resort. The company was formerly known as Penn National Gaming, Inc. and changed its name to PENN Entertainment, Inc. in August 2022. PENN Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.

About Candlewood Hotel

Candlewood Hotel Co., Inc. engages in the operation, franchise, ownership, and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Operation of Hotels and Sale of Hotels . The company was founded in August 1996 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

