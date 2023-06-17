Analyzing InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) & ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI)

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) and InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.9% of ICU Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of InspireMD shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of ICU Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of InspireMD shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ICU Medical and InspireMD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICU Medical -2.00% 6.42% 2.95% InspireMD -349.45% -93.16% -69.32%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

ICU Medical has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InspireMD has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ICU Medical and InspireMD, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICU Medical 0 1 1 0 2.50 InspireMD 0 0 1 0 3.00

ICU Medical currently has a consensus target price of $203.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.44%. InspireMD has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 99.58%. Given InspireMD’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe InspireMD is more favorable than ICU Medical.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ICU Medical and InspireMD’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICU Medical $2.31 billion 1.97 -$74.29 million ($1.92) -98.41 InspireMD $5.17 million 3.85 -$18.49 million ($2.30) -1.03

InspireMD has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ICU Medical. ICU Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InspireMD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

InspireMD beats ICU Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters. The company provides IV therapy and diluents, such as sodium chloride, dextrose, balanced electrolyte solutions, lactated ringer's, ringer's, mannitol, sodium chloride/dextrose, and sterile water; and irrigation solutions comprising sodium chloride and sterile water irrigation, physiologic solutions, ringer's irrigation, acetic acid irrigation, glycine irrigation, sorbitol-mannitol irrigation, flexible containers, and pour bottle options. It offers infusion pumps under the Plum 360 brand; IV mediation safety software, including ICU Medical MedNet, an enterprise-class medication management platform that connects smart pumps to hospital's electronic health records, asset tracking systems, and alarm notification platforms; professional services; critical care products, such as Cogent 2-in-1 and CardioFlo hemodynamic monitoring systems; TDQ and OptiQ cardiac output monitoring catheters; TriOx venous oximetry catheters; Transpac blood pressure transducers; and SafeSet closed blood sampling and conservation systems. The company's customers include acute care hospitals, wholesalers, ambulatory clinics, and alternate site facilities, including outpatient clinics, home health care providers, and long-term care facilities. ICU Medical, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions. The company sells its products through local distribution partners. InspireMD, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

