Analyzing Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) & Revvity (NYSE:RVTY)

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Rating) and Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Revvity and Rapid Micro Biosystems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revvity 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rapid Micro Biosystems 0 2 0 0 2.00

Rapid Micro Biosystems has a consensus price target of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 172.28%. Given Rapid Micro Biosystems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rapid Micro Biosystems is more favorable than Revvity.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

85.2% of Revvity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Revvity shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.4% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Revvity and Rapid Micro Biosystems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revvity $3.02 billion 4.95 $569.18 million $7.68 15.53 Rapid Micro Biosystems $17.13 million 2.50 -$60.81 million ($1.40) -0.72

Revvity has higher revenue and earnings than Rapid Micro Biosystems. Rapid Micro Biosystems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Revvity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Revvity has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rapid Micro Biosystems has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Revvity and Rapid Micro Biosystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revvity 28.94% 11.17% 5.83% Rapid Micro Biosystems -331.87% -34.62% -30.57%

Summary

Revvity beats Rapid Micro Biosystems on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services. It also provides analytical technologies, solutions, and services for its customers to understand the characterize the health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil. In addition, this segment offers solutions to farmers and food producers; and analytical instrumentation for the industrial market, which includes the chemical, semiconductor and electronics, energy, lubricant, petrochemical, and polymer industries. The Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market. Its products are used for testing and screening genetic abnormalities, disorders, and diseases, including down syndrome, hypothyroidism, muscular dystrophy, infertility, and various metabolic conditions. This segment also develops technologies that enable and support genomic workflows using protein coupled receptor and next-generation DNA sequencing for applications in oncology, immunodiagnostics, and drug discovery. It serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, laboratories, academic and research institutions, public health authorities, private healthcare organizations, doctors, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as PerkinElmer, Inc. and changed its name to Revvity, Inc. in April 2023. Revvity, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services. Its platform automates and modernizes the manual microbial quality control (MQC) testing workflows for therapeutic modalities, such as biologics, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and sterile injectables. The company also provides installation and verification, technical training, and support services. Its solutions are used in environmental monitoring, water testing, bioburden, and sterility release testing applications. The company was formerly known as Genomic Profiling Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. in January 2007. Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

