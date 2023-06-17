Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Short Interest Update

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,520,000 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the May 15th total of 6,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

NYSE:BUD traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,548,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,272. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.61. The company has a market capitalization of $101.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $67.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.611 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. HSBC downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth about $386,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Further Reading

