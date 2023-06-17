APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Acquired by Roth Financial Partners LLC

Roth Financial Partners LLC increased its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,411 shares during the quarter. APA comprises approximately 0.6% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.38. The stock had a trading volume of 9,093,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,275,083. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. APA Co. has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $50.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 3.54.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. APA had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on APA in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.94.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

