Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives $177.11 Average PT from Analysts

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.47.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Apple Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $184.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.12. Apple has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $186.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

