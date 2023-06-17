Aragon Reaches 1-Day Volume of $18.08 Million (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Aragon has a market cap of $164.60 million and $18.08 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon token can now be purchased for $3.81 or 0.00014417 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aragon has traded up 23.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Aragon

Aragon’s launch date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,166,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

