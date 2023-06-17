ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Stock Performance
ARCA biopharma stock opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. ARCA biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $2.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.15.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
ARCA biopharma Company Profile
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.
