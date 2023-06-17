ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Performance

ARCA biopharma stock opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. ARCA biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $2.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.15.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABIO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 53,279 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARCA biopharma by 419.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 47,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

