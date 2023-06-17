Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Shares Acquired by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,308,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,563 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Ardagh Metal Packaging worth $5,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1,382.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,682,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366,315 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,227,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,525,000 after acquiring an additional 443,884 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,037,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after acquiring an additional 59,784 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 21.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,028,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,659,000 after acquiring an additional 532,832 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,742,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,193,000 after acquiring an additional 961,439 shares during the period. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Ardagh Metal Packaging Price Performance

NYSE AMBP opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.41. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.64. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $6.98.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 38.08%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMBP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.80 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.30 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardagh Metal Packaging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.