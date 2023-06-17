Ardor (ARDR) One Day Volume Hits $687,657.46

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. Ardor has a market cap of $60.45 million and approximately $687,657.46 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0605 or 0.00000228 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00044294 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00033548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015063 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

