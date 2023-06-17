Ardor Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 17th. In the last week, Ardor has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $60.24 million and approximately $593,801.60 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0603 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00044115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00033845 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00015032 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000749 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

