Arena REIT (ASX:ARF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Arena REIT (ASX:ARF – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Friday, June 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. This is a boost from Arena REIT’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Arena REIT is an ASX300 listed property group that owns, manages and develops social infrastructure properties across Australia. Our current portfolio of social infrastructure properties is leased to a diversified tenant base in the growing early learning and healthcare sectors.

