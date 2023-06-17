Arena REIT (ASX:ARF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Arena REIT (ASX:ARF – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Friday, June 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. This is a boost from Arena REIT’s previous final dividend of $0.04.
Arena REIT Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
About Arena REIT
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Arena REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.