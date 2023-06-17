Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.58

Shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.58 and traded as high as C$0.63. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at C$0.62, with a volume of 2,354,527 shares trading hands.

Argonaut Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$527.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.00.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

Featured Articles

