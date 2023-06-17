Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Short Interest Up 31.3% in May

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the May 15th total of 914,100 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 462,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

AWI traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $70.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,821. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $94.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.40.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The firm had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AWI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 32.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on AWI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.63.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

