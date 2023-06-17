ARS Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,915 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Vertex Energy worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO James Gary Rhame bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,721.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $533,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,450,608 shares in the company, valued at $43,604,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO James Gary Rhame bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,721.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Energy Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Vertex Energy stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.43. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.77). Vertex Energy had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 36.41%. The business had revenue of $691.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.53 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VTNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on Vertex Energy in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Vertex Energy from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Vertex Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Vertex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.82.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

