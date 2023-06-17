ARS Investment Partners LLC Buys 604 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3,500.0% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $257.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.38. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $272.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

