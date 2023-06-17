ARS Investment Partners LLC Has $7.94 Million Holdings in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 581,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,075 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $7,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Biohaven by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven during the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven during the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Biohaven by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,163,000 after purchasing an additional 21,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Biohaven by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,794,000 after purchasing an additional 29,413 shares during the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $23.64 on Friday. Biohaven Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $25.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($2.08). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biohaven Ltd. will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHVN. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Biohaven Company Profile

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

