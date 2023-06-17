ARS Investment Partners LLC Makes New $372,000 Investment in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,983,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,337,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,431,000 after buying an additional 3,184,920 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 28.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,874,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176,103 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,838,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,241,000 after acquiring an additional 222,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,754,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,509 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on DBRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. B. Riley dropped their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised DigitalBridge Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $17.50 in a report on Sunday, June 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

DigitalBridge Group Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of DBRG stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $23.44.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $250.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.44 million. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.91%.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $69 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

Featured Articles

