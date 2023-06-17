ARS Investment Partners LLC Purchases 4,200 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,817 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Applied Materials by 2,843.2% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,974 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $138.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $142.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. New Street Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.96.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

See Also

