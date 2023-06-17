ARS Investment Partners LLC Purchases 537 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Moderna comprises 1.4% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $11,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 307.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.63, for a total transaction of $5,945,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $804,377,533.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $33,342.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,630,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,490,726.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.63, for a total value of $5,945,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,377,533.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 446,850 shares of company stock worth $61,918,563. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna Stock Down 1.0 %

MRNA stock opened at $128.73 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $217.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company’s revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MRNA. SVB Securities cut Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.13.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

